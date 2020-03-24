Coronavirus: NHL to cut league office employee pay by 25 per cent

The NHL is reportedly cutting the pay of league office employees by 25 percent beginning April 1 in an effort to avoid lay-offs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, reported by ESPN, on Tuesday came shortly after the New Jersey Devils ownership reversed course on the temporary pay cuts it announced on Monday that would be given to full-time employees.

The NHL is still looking at various ways to complete the season, which was halted on March 12 with three and a half weeks remaining before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The league also says it does not want the completion of the 2019-20 season to impact the next campaign.

For the time being, though, players have been told to stay at home.