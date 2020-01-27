Qatar retain the Asian Men's Handball Championship for the fourth straight time

Qatar have kept hold of their Asian Men's Handball Championship title after beating South Korea 33-21 in a one-sided final that was played in Kuwait on Monday.

This is Qatar's fourth Asian Handball Championship title in a row after winning the titles of 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The reigning champions won all their matches in the tournament on their way to the gold.

Qatar dominated the match from the beginning and cruise easily to the victory after outperforming the Korean for the second time in this tournament, as they beat them in the main round 34-27.

Qatar qualified along with South Korea, Japan who finished third and Bahrain the fourth, for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship that is scheduled to be in Egypt.

Japan, earlier defeated Bahrain in the third-place match position 27-26.