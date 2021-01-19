Tiger Woods undergoes fifth back surgery

Tiger Woods has undergone back surgery for the fifth time in his career.

The former world number one and 15-time major winner confirmed he received a microdiscectomy procedure in a short statement released via his Twitter account, with discomfort experienced during the PNC Championship in December bringing about the intervention.

The surgery was deemed to have been successful, although Woods will not compete at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month or February's Genesis Invitational, where he will still carry out his duties as tournament host.

All eyes will now be on whether the 45-year-old can battle back from yet another injury setback to compete at The Masters, which starts at Augusta on April 8.