Tiger Woods in hospital: Golf great 'awake, responsive and recovering' after long surgical procedure

Tiger Woods is "awake, responsive and recovering" following a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after Tuesday's near-fatal car crash.

Woods was "very fortunate" to survive a single-car accident in California that left the 15-time major champion with serious leg injuries and question marks hanging over his career.

The 45-year-old American superstar underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center – where a rod was inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were used to stabilise his foot and ankle – after an early morning crash that saw his car roll "several hundred feet", according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, who had to be pulled from his vehicle with specialist equipment and an axe, was already recovering from back surgery ahead of April's Masters at Augusta.

"We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time," a statement read via Woods' official Twitter account.

"As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought into hospital.

"He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Habor-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance have been outstanding.

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family."

Chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Anish Mahajan added: "Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbour-UCLA Medical Center, a level one trauma center.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins.

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to the swelling."