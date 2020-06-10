Coronavirus: Stricker to get six captain's picks for USA Ryder Cup team

Steve Stricker will make six captain's picks for the United States' Ryder Cup team in an indication the event is set to go ahead.

The PGA Tour is due to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge this week after an enforced three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the fate of the Ryder Cup – which is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits between September 25 and 28 – has yet to be confirmed.

USA captain Stricker said last week it would be a "crime" if fans were unable to attend and that the absence of spectators could lead to a "yawner" of an event.

New selection criteria were announced for Team USA on Wednesday, though, with Stricker's choices being bumped up from four to six.

Only one major tournament, the US PGA Championship, will count towards automatic qualification, while points will be accrued through to the BMW Championship at the end of August.

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria," Stricker said via a widely reported PGA of America release.

"After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events – including just one major championship – would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of captain's selections from four to six.

"These changes were sparked by circumstance but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September."