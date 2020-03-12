Coronavirus: PGA Tour to proceed behind closed doors

Golf's PGA Tour will continue to stage tournaments over the next month, but without spectators due to the spread of coronavirus.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the measure would be effective from day two of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Friday and run until the end of the Texas Open on April 5.

Citing the recent travel advisories issued by United States government, Monahan also announced the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in Mexico – scheduled for March 26-29 – would be postponed.

"It goes without saying that this is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation," said Monahan, who discussed the matter with US president Donald Trump on Thursday.

"We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process."

Pan Cheng-tsung withdrew from the Players Championship over his concerns surrounding the coronavirus and later issued a statement to explain his position.

"I chose to withdraw from the Players Championship because my wife and I want to protect ourselves from the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," he wrote on social media.

"We are fine and our families are fine. Our lifestyle is like a circus, travelling from one place to another.

"We believe this is a time to exercise caution by not playing this week."

The PGA Tour's announcement makes it the latest governing body to adjust its US schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball's NBA and ice hockey's NHL have postponed games indefinitely, as has football's MLS, while the tennis ATP Tour has cancelled tournaments for the next six weeks.

After the NCAA announced no fans would be permitted at March Madness on Wednesday, the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, American, Atlantic 10, C-USA, MAC, America East, Big East, Big Sky and WAC announced their conference tournaments had been cancelled.