Seko Fofana was the hero for Lens, who came back from two goals down to knockout Ligue 1 champions Lille 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the round of sixteen in the French Cup.



Lille looked well in command after two first-half goals from Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana. However, it was Lens captain Seko Fofana who dragged the side back into the contest with two goals including a 95th-minute leveller to take the tie to penalties, much to the delight of the 5,000 fans present at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.



Into the penalty shootout, and Lille's Portuguese stars José Fonte and Renato Sanches missed their respective spot-kicks. Fittingly it was all down to Fofana who made no mistake with his penalty to sensationally send Lens into the round of sixteen against Monaco.