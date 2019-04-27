Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Rennes came from two goals down to beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Coupe de France final.

Kylian Mbappe was sent off in extra time before Christopher Nkunku missed the crucial effort from the spot to deny PSG a fifth triumph in a row in the competition, putting further pressure on head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Ligue 1 champions had led 2-0 after just 21 minutes thanks to stunning goals from Dani Alves and Neymar, making his first start since returning from the foot injury suffered in January.

A Presnel Kimpembe own goal and a header from Mexer dragged Rennes back into the contest, though, and it was Julien Stephan's men who held their nerve in the shoot-out to win the trophy for the first time since 1971.

Alves took a dreadful free-kick just three minutes before he broke the deadlock in sensational fashion, meeting Neymar's deep corner with an unstoppable volley from the edge of the area.

Eight minutes later, Alves started a quick counter-attack that saw Angel Di Maria play a fine throughball to Neymar, who chipped goalkeeper Tomas Koubek in impudent fashion.

M'Baye Niang hit the post as Rennes threatened a comeback, though, and when Kimpembe turned Hamari Traore's cross into his own net, the Ligue 1 champions suddenly looked shaky.

Koubek made a fine save to keep out another fierce Alves strike, but just as PSG began to take control of proceedings again, Mexer escaped Di Maria at a corner to head home Rennes' equaliser.

Into extra time, Neymar sent Mbappe through but his effort went behind the waiting Edinson Cavani and struck the base of the right-hand post before rebounding to safety.

Mbappe's frustrating outing reached a nadir 118 minutes in, as he saw red for a poor high challenge on Damien Da Silva at the end of a period of persistent fouls on both sides.

All 11 of the first penalties were converted, before Nkunku sent his effort high over the crossbar to spark wild Rennes celebrations.

Goals/Highlights

Rennes seal it! Christopher Nkunku misses the decisive penalty for PSG as Rennes seal the Coupe de France following a 6-5 penalty shootout.

Goal! Mexer levels the tie! Rennes have drawn level!

Goal! Rennes pull one back! Presnel Kimpembe turns the ball into his own net! Game on!

Goal! Neymar makes it 2-0 with a deft chip! PSG are in cruise control!

Goal! Dani Alves opens the scoring with a sweetly struck volley from a corner, pick that one out!

Chance! Neymar could have opened the scoring within a minute! The effort from the Brazilian skips just wide!

Preamble

Final warm-up time for PSG! We are 10 minutes away to kick-off!

OKAY! Team news for both sides! First up Rennes! Hatem Ben Arfa will be the dangerman in attack! As for PSG, well it's Neymar, Mbpabbe & Angel Di Maria in attack. Edinson Cavani has to settle for a place on the bench.

La feuille de match de la Finale de la Coupe de France ! 🏆 #SRFCPSG #CDF pic.twitter.com/GEK6hRA6tL — Coupe de France (@coupedefrance) April 27, 2019

Rennes are out warming up! We will be getting underway at 22:00!

Les Rennais sont les premiers à rentrer sur la pelouse pour l’échauffement 👊 #SRFCPSG #CDF pic.twitter.com/pC8SlGnlS5 — Coupe de France (@coupedefrance) April 27, 2019

PSG will be dressed in white for their Coupe De France final! Can they make it a fifth straight title come the end of the evening?

Edinson Cavani looks up for the cup! The Uruguayan came off from the bench in the win against Monaco last weekend, will he start tonight? Team news coming up soon!

It's a huge day out for the Rennes fans today! Can they shock PSG tonight?

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates for the Coupe de France final between Rennes & PSG! The Parisians are gunning for a fifth straight title whilst Rennes are looking to lift their first Coupe since 1971? Who will triumph in tonight's big game at the Stade de France? Anyway join me for all the build-up, team news and yes goals as they go in from the game!