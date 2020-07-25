English
العربية
Serie A
French Cup

Tuchel 'worried' about Mbappe after PSG star's injury

Tuchel 'worried' about Mbappe after PSG star's injury

Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "worried" about Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain star's injury against Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was substituted in the first half of PSG's 1-0 Coupe de France final win on Friday after suffering a suspected ankle injury following a tackle from Loic Perrin, who was sent off.

The injury comes less than three weeks before PSG are due to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals and head coach Tuchel admitted to concern over Mbappe.

"Anyone who saw it is worried," he told a news conference.

"Anyone seeing that foul is worried."

Neymar's 14th-minute goal settled the contest, in which there was a red card and 10 yellows.

Tuchel was unhappy with referee Amaury Delerue for failing to control the game.

"It started with a foul on Neymar. We took three yellow cards after the foul on Kylian," he said, via L'Equipe.

"And, at the beginning, he gave a card for this foul, and we, for having asked to protect the player, we took three.

"These are not the same criteria that are applied. I say this for all players. Viewers are there to watch players, people watching TV too.

"And most importantly, to protect all the players, not just mine. It's a game for the players and it wasn't like that."

Thomas Tuchel Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe
Previous Mbappe's injury 'worries us' – Marquinhos
Read
Mbappe's injury 'worries us' – Marquinhos
Next

Latest Stories