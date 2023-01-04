beIN SPORTS TO BROADCAST COUPE DE FRANCE IN A DEAL UNTIL 2026

beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) and the French Football Federation (FFF) have signed an agreement to broadcast all available men’s and selected women’s Coupe de France (French Cup) matches until 2026, in a move that that will see the Group’s flagship channel, beIN SPORTS, continue to provide a platform for French football to shine in more than 30 territories worldwide, including 24 countries across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), France, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Commenting on the agreement, Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “We are delighted to strengthen our coverage of French football with the Men’s and Women’s French Cup. It is a magical competition demonstrating the best of football in France. The length of this deal shows beIN’s commitment to the FFF. We are proud to partner up with the FFF for this long-term deal, ensuring the French Cup is showcased worldwide, supplemented with the best of our incredible line-up of footballing experts.”

From Friday 6 January, viewers in MENA can tune into beIN SPORTS 2 for the live action with Arabic commentary from the round of 32 until the final on the 29 April 2023. Top matches from France’s premier knock-out competitions that will be broadcast include Châteauroux / Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Lyonnais / Metz, Hyères FC / Olympique de Marseille, Bordeaux / Rennes, Paris FC / Valenciennes, Lille OSC / Troyes, ESA Linas-Montlhéry / RC Lens and Lannion / Toulouse FC.