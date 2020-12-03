Leicester City still have work to do if they are to finish top of Europa League Group G after Brendan Rodgers' side went down 1-0 to Zorya Luhansk.

With progress already secured, Rodgers rested Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans on Thursday, using the trip to Ukraine to hand minutes to returning trio Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

The latter went off injured after just 17 minutes and, after a largely sluggish display, Leicester fell behind to Allahyar Sayyadmanesh's 84th-minute strike.

Vladlen Yurchenko had gone closest for the hosts prior to the late goal, the home captain hitting the crossbar, while Nikola Vasilj made a fine double save before Sayyadmanesh's winner, meaning Leicester will now need to beat AEK Athens next week to guarantee first place.

An injury to Soyuncu compounded Leicester's slow start, though Cengiz Under should have put the Foxes ahead just after the half-hour, only to drill wide when one-on-one with Vasilj.

Leicester would have been made to pay if not for Danny Ward, who made a strong save from Andrejs Ciganiks' blistering strike.

The crossbar came to Leicester's rescue early in the second half, Yurchenko's header clipping the top of the woodwork.

Under turned provider with a superb free-kick in the 75th minute, yet Wesley Fofana – who was unmarked in the centre of the penalty area – directed his header well wide.

Kelechi Iheanacho was involved in all of Leicester's goals in their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, and his low shot caused trouble for Vasilj, who recovered to keep out James Maddison's follow up.

Zorya made it count, substitute Sayyadmanesh sliding in at the back post just three minutes after coming on, with Vasilj making an excellent stop to deny Under and claim the points, though the hosts nevertheless cannot progress in the competition.