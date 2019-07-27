Ferran Torres hit a brace as Spain beat Portugal 2-0 to win the European Under-19 Championship on Saturday.

La Roja followed up their triumph at June's continental U21 tournament with another success in Armenia.

Torres opened the scoring in the 34th minute against last year's champions, converting a left-wing cross from Sevilla prospect Bryan Gil.

The Valencia forward struck again six minutes into the second half, turning and rifling home from inside the box to settle the Iberian derby.

Captain Abel Ruiz had a great chance to add a late third for Spain but scuffed his effort wide, before tempers boiled over in the closing stages.

Spain celebrated victory in the annual competition for the first time since 2015, when Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Rodri featured.