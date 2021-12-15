Algeria will take on Tunisia in the final of the FIFA Arab Cup as Les Verts secured a miraculous late 2-1 win over hosts Qatar at Al Thumama stadium. The Algerians showed their tenacity in the semi-final, getting the better of the Asian Champions with a streetwise performance.

It was Algeria looked lively in the early exchanges and attacker Yacine Brahimi picked up an early yellow for a rash lunge on Akram Afif. Qatar soon found their grove under the lights of Al Thumama stadium as wing-back Ismael Mohammed surged forward was eventually shut down by the Algerian backline.

Qatar looked composed and soon crafted out their best chance of the contest as Akram Afif knockdown to Almoez Ali, who saw his acrobatic volley go just over the bar. The Al Duhail man went close to the fourth goal of the tournament.

It was a feisty contest with tackles flying in from both sides. Qatar looked solid in with a 5-3-2 out of possession, Algeria dominated the ball but failed to make it count. With a rare chance, Algeria came close as a whipped cross aimed at Baghdad Bounedjah went just inches wide of the outstretched boot of the Al Sadd striker.

Algeria came close again soon after as Brahimi had the goal at his mercy, but the Algerian saw his shot palmed and saved by Qatar keeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Into the second half and Les Verts upped the tempo. Brahimi let rip from outside the box, his shot curled well wide. Al Rayyan attacker Brahimi was influential again this time curling in a cross that was paled away by Saad Al Sheeb.

Algeria’s dominance continued and Bagdad Boundjah rattled the woodwork but was flagged offside. Boundjah came close yet again after the Al Sadd man was slid through again only for his strike to skip wide of the far post.

After sustained pressure, it was inevitable that Algeria would score. A thumping shot from defender Houcine Benayada's shot came off defender Djamel Benlamri, to hand Les Verts a deserved lead.

Qatar ramped up the pressure and came close to levelling the contest as Boualem Khoukhi’s looping header was pushed away from keeper Raïs M'Bolhi.

For all their possession in the final third of the contest, the ball was not quite sticking for Al Annabi, and the experience of Algeria to slow down the play frustrated the hosts and drew delight from the vocal Algerian fans in attendance.

Qatar pulled one back in stunning circumstances, substitute Mohammed Muntari headed home a leveller in the 97th minute of stoppage time to cause bedlam in Al Thumama stadium. After a few minutes of confusion and a VAR check for a possible foul in the Algeria box the goal was given.

There was to be even more drama in store as Yacine Brahimi won a penalty in the 17th minute of stoppage time. Youcef Belaïli stepped up to see his spot-kick initially saved, but the Qatar Sports attacker turned in the rebound to the delight of the Algerian fans.

It will be a bitter pill for Felix Sanchez and Qatar to swallow after losing a third final under the Spanish coach. For Algeria, they will be looking to pick up some silverware on Saturday evening at Al Bayt Stadium.