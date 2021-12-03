Qatar dramatically secured their place in the knockout phase of the FIFA Arab Cup following a frustrating last-gasp 2-1 win against Oman.



Al Annabi took the lead just before the 30th minute as Akram Afif won and dispatched a penalty kick. The Asian champions dominated possession and chances at Education City Stadium, but where made to rue missed opportunities as Khalid Al Hajri came up with a towering header on the 74th minute.



However, there was late drama as Qatar reached the quarter-finals with a game to spare as Durbin turned the ball into his own net, after a quick VAR review the goal was given.

