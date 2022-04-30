Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final on Saturday to win the tie 5-3 on aggregate and set up a clash with holders Barcelona in next month's final.

Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored Lyon's goals on the night either side of a Marie-Antoinette Katoto strike for PSG before a French record crowd for a women's club game of 43,254.

Lyon, who have won the Champions League a record seven times, will face Barcelona in Turin on May 21 after the holders defeated Wolfsburg of Germany in the other semi-final.