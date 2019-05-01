Former Spanish International goalkeeper Iker Casillas has suffered a suspected heart attack whilst training for Porto. Casillas felt unwell during training and was promptly sent to a local hospital. Reports in Portugal has suggested that the 37-year old keeper has already undergone emergency surgery and is conscious following the procedure.

Porto has already released a statement on the news, stating that Casillas was being treated at the Hospital CUF Porto and that he was in a stable condition.

The World Cup-winning stopper has also played for Real Madrid and won the La Liga title five times & the Champions League on three occasions with Los Blancos. A host of names from the World of Football have already offered prayers for Casillas offering a speedy recovery for the goalkeeper. Current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has led the tributes for the keeper with the following tweet.