Kieffer Moore scored on the eleventh minute to give Wales a vital three points against Estonia to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. The early goal was enough for the Welsh who had to hold on diligently against a resurgent Estonia in the second half.
The result means that Wales now need to take four points from their remaining two games to reach the play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Estonia 0 Wales 1 - Highlights
Kieffer Moore scored on the eleventh minute to give Wales a vital three points against Estonia to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. The early goal was enough for the Welsh who had to hold on diligently against a resurgent Estonia in the second half.
Highlights Estonia Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown