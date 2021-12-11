Egypt needed two extra-time goals from Ahmed Refaat and Marwan Daoud to book their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup.



Jordan took a shock lead early in the contest thanks to a looping header from Yazan Al-Naimat.



Egypt, one of the favourites for the title in first-half stoppage time through striker Marwan Hamdi. Still the Egyptians made hard work of the game, which went to extra-time.



With 100 minutes on the clock, Ahmed Refaat made the breakthrough before Marwan Daoud capped off the game one minute before the end of the contest. Egypt will now take on Tunisia in the semi-finals.