Carlos Carvalhal has unfinished business in coaching as he targets a return to football. The ambitious Portuguese coach has recently spent some time away from the game to look after his sick father but after seeing him make a healthy recovery Carvalhal’s now itching to get back into the dugout.

Carvalhal claims to have already turned down three offers to return to the game following his departure from Swansea at the end of the last season and following Darren Moore’s surprise sacking Carvalhal’s been linked with the vacant West Brom job. But after his short break from football, Carvalhal’s now re-energised and ready for his next challenge – But says the project must match his own ideas.

After replacing Paul Clement as Swansea coach midway through last season, Carvalhal led them to eye-catching wins over Liverpool and Arsenal in their ultimately failed bid to avoid relegation but still managed to accrue twenty points from just seventeen league games in charge. Before that, Carvalhal made his name in England as Sheffield Wednesday coach, who he led to consecutive play-off campaigns during two seasons at Hillsborough.

The highly experienced Carvalhal has also coached Besiktas in Turkey and across Europe. You can hear more from the Portuguese tactician in the video above.

