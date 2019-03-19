Carlos Carvalhal has had plenty to say on his own football philosophy, the race in the Championship and how Jose Mourinho has opened doors for Portuguese managers in a wide-ranging interview with beIN SPORTS. The 53-year old coach was last seen at Swansea City last season and was unable to arrest Swansea's slide to the Championship.

Carvalhal has made no secret of his desire to return to management, targeting a role at either a Championship or Premier League side. From the video above, you can see how Carvalhal talks up the competitive nature of the Championship and look back fondly at his two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday where he delivered playoff football for the Owls before leaving the club in December 2017.

Whilst Carvalhal talks up his own positive style of football, and how he forces his own personality onto the players of his squad. With a distinct focus on attacking football, in which sides dominate possession. The former Besiktas manager also stressed that any clubs looking to hire him will be buying into his vision of the game, and is ideally looking for a project that supports his vast ideas.

Finally, Carvalhal speaks about the struggles of Portuguese coaches of moving to England, and how Jose Mourinho opened the doors for his peers. "Mourinho changed the image of the Portuguese manager." Carvahal also pointed out the good work of several compatriots in England, including Marco Silva at Everton & Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves. The vast in-depth chat with the former Swansea boss underlines his desire to return to football management, and after just missing out on the West Brom job, expect the charismatic tactician to be gracing the sidelines of one of England's clubs soon.