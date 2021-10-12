Poland kept their automatic qualification hopes alive in Group I with a hard-earned 1-0 win away at Albania. Substitute Karol Świderski scored the only goal of the game on the 77th minute, which led to the game being briefly suspended after home fans threw missiles on the pitch as Poland celebrated their goal.



After the delay, Albania and Poland played out the remainder of the contest. The result means that Poland stay in second place in the group, three points ahead of Albania.