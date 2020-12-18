Bagdad Boundjah was the hero for Al Sadd, scoring twice at the newly opened Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Al Sadd lifted the Amir of Qatar Cup with a 2-1 win over Al Arabi.

It was a dream start Xavi's Al Sadd who took the lead on the first counter-attack.

Santi Cazorla's drilled shot was turned in by Algerian international Bagdad Boundjah.

Seemingly Arabi's defensive gameplan was quickly ruined but slowly

Fell to Iranian Mehrdad Mohammadi, who spurned his effort well over the bar.

Arabi was compact off the ball and looked to spring on the counter-attack.

VAR played a role in Arabi's leveller, thankfully Aron Gunnarsson effort from close range was correctly called onside giving the Icelandic midfielder the unexpected joy of celebrating the goal twice.

Al Sadd pressed forward and could have had the lead if Santi Cazorla not shanked a shot just wide from outside of the box.

Mahmoud Abunada pulled off two acrobatic saves to first deny Boundjah, and then Boualem Khoukhi to keep his side in the contest as the first half come to a close.

Al Sadd were not to be denied a lead at the break.

Bagdad Boundjah again found the back of the net, in a similar fashion to the first latching on to a drilled shot from Guilherme.

Half-time substitute Nam Tae Hee thumped the crossbar with a shot from a tight angle. Arabi grew frustrated in the second half, being constantly pushed back by Al Sadd in the attack, but did see Mehrdad Mohammadi come close with a late shot on the counter.

Ultimately, the night belonged to Xavi and Al Sadd who saw out the remainder of the contest to seal an eighteenth Amir of Qatar trophy.