Al-Hilal emerged victorious to win the Lusail SuperCup inside Qatar’s biggest stadium and the stage for this year’s FIFA World Cup™ final.

Odion Ighalo's opening goal, where the Nigerian striker beat the offside trap and calmly lofted the ball over Mohamed Awad, was cancelled out by Ahmed Sayed as the game finished 1-1 in regulation time.

Al-Hilal held their nerve in the penalty shootout, triumphing 4-1 on the night in a deserved victory for the Saudi Arabian side.