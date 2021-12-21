العربية
Turkish FA Confirms Turkish Super Cup in Qatar

Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor are set to battle it out for the Turkish Super Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

AFP

The Turkish FA has confirmed that the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha will be the venue for the upcoming Turkish Super Cup between Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor. 

In a small statement via Twitter, they confirmed the game would take place at the stadium on the 5th of January 2022. With Beşiktaş winning both the league and cup last season, it has been decided that Antalyaspor the runners up in the cup will be their opponents in Doha. 


This will not be the first time the stadium will be used to host a club final, with African giants  Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca set to battle it out in the CAF Super Cup on the 22nd of January. 

The move comes as Qatar looks to ramp up their preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

