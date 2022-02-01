Well, that's it from the beIN SPORTS transfer deadline day blog! Plenty of deals over the line along with the typical last-minute dash to get deal sheets signed! (We are looking at you Barcelona!) you can enjoy our highlights below, and don't forget to keep up with all the latest goings-on from beIN in MENA via our English Twitter account!
That's all from me tonight! I'll leave you in the more than capable hands of my Arsenal supporting colleague to round up all the deadline day deals - will be interested to hear his take on Aubameyang's departure!
How are we feeling about this Barcelona fans? The Blaugrana have got themselves an absolute steal, signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.
Everton are leaving it late! However, it looks like they are still going to complete their second signing of deadline day.
Newcastle complete the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two and a half year contract with the transfer deadline fast approaching. His move follows Matt Targett's deadline day loan move and three additional signings for the Magpies in what has been a busy January for the club's new owners.
Now that is some signing for Bournemouth in the Championship! The Cherries announce Todd Cantwell has joined the club from Norwich City. An astonishing FIVE deadline day signings for Scott Parker's side.
30 MINUTES TO GO! The clock is ticking...
Crystal Palace getting in on the act with a late permanent transfer announcement! The French striker initially joined the Eagles on loan and has impressed in recent weeks as Vieira the club hierarchy opt to make the move permanent.
Liverpool have agreed a fee with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho, however, personal terms still need to be finalised and the player must complete a medical ahead of the deadline...
Ousmane Dembele is going nowhere. Xavi was keen to rid the club's second biggest ever signing with the Frenchman's contract entering its final six months, but to no avail.
Done deal! Rangers confirm the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey:
Still can't quite wrap our heads around this one. The Scottish champions are expected to deliver Aaron Ramsey's official announcement shortly, once again "here we go confirmed".
Brest complete the signing of Youcef Belaili on an initial six-month deal! The Algerian winger was a devastating presence on the wing for Qatar SC and Brest will be hoping he can replicate that form in Ligue 1.
Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox! Still awaiting an official announcement from Rangers but this will turn plenty of heads, that's for sure.
Medical in progress! Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to Barcelona. Still some details to iron out regarding the contract but the striker's association with Arsenal should soon be at an end.
Dele Alli's medical at Everton is still ongoing... There were reports aplenty that Newcastle were trying to hijack the deal so Toffees supporters will face an anxious wait to see if this one goes through - that is if they actually want the club to sign him. They (we, as it's an Evertonian writing) are a hard bunch to please!
It is being reported that Arsenal are "completely out of the negotiation" and are just allowing Aubameyang to leave! Considering the Gunners paid a hefty £56 million to Borussia Dortmund for the striker back in January 2018, that is some pretty poor business to allow the Gabonese striker to leave on a free.
It looks like Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona could be nearing completion! Is this the signing that can help Xavi's side return to the fearsome Barca of old?
Let's see how this one plays out! Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona are confident of signing Aubameyang from Arsenal while the ball is in Ousmane Dembele's court regarding a move away from the Nou Camp.
Everton's deadline day business continues as the Toffees officially confirm Donny Van De Beek has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season. He will undoubtedly receive more opportunities to impress than he has been granted at United!
Newcastle are desperate to add a midfielder to their ranks and with the news that Lingard will not be allowed to depart United, the Magpies are reportedly trying to hijack Everton's Dele Alli deal... One to keep an eye on!
Tottenham have confirmed the departure of Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the season.
A deadline day deal for Newcastle, who announce the loan deal of Matt Targett until the end of the season.
Speaking after completing his loan move to Newcastle, Matt Targett said: “I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.
Eddie Howe added: “We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left."
One player that reportedly will NOT be moving during the January transfer window is Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United midfielder had a stunning impact at West Ham during his loan spell but has found opportunities hard to come by for the Red Devils.
Valencia's loan proposal for Tottenham's energetic winger Bryan Gil has been accepted, with the Bats announcing the deal via social media. The Spaniard has been unable to solidify his place in the Spurs team and has mainly been used as a substitute in the closing stages.
A deal that suits both parties. Tottenham will hope to see a more experienced wide-man return from a beneficial spell in La Liga.
Ajax's pursuit of Steven Bergwijn looks to be dead in the water. The Dutch giants were hopeful of landing the talented forward on deadline day but a deal that suits both parties appears to be unattainable.
Dele Alli to Everton has been "Here we go confirmed" by Fabrizio Romano and the details of the deal are very interesting indeed... The Toffees will be hoping that their latest acquisition from North London will prove plenty more successful than Alex Iwobi who has failed to set Goodison Park alight.
Some good deadline day business done in Lyon today. Olympique Lyonnais have confirmed the return of their former midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan and a permanent deal for Romain Faivre from Brest on a deal until 2026.
Here is a closer look at the terms surrounding Spurs' acquisition of Kulusevski and the official announcement presented by Tottenham:
Tottenham have completed a sensational double swoop for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur! Players Antonio Conte will be wholly familiar with from his affiliation with Italian football... will the duo thrive in the Premier League?
Now this has to be one of the shock moves from transfer deadline day once it is officially announced... Genuinely jaw-dropping. The Gers will be hoping Aaron Ramsey will aid in their quest to retain the SPFL title and boost their chances against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.
Another done deal in the Serie A, this time for Juventus. The Old Lady have successfully captured the signature of highly-rated Swiss international midfielder Denis Zakaria - confirmed by Borussia Monchengladbach.
Evening all! There has been a constant flurry of activity throughout transfer deadline day with a whole host of surprising deals taking place across Europe. Just to continue with the Everton news (my colleague was right, I am delighted the club finally has something of a direction), Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dele Alli to Everton is a done deal, as per the below tweet. Can the Spurs outcast revive his career with the struggling Toffees? Time will tell...
That's me done for the evening, I'll be leaving you in the capable hands of my Everton supporting colleague who will be BUZZING at the news that Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new man in charge.
So a few stories need to be wrapped up as we head into the business end of the window! Jesse Lingard wants out from Man United with West Ham and Newcastle after the England international attacker. No news yet on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his reported switch to Barcelona, whilst Arsenal could be scrambling for a replacement late on! The tweet below sums up the frustrations of Arsenal fans!
Last man standing. pic.twitter.com/o5gYqcD6ux— Lucy (@Lucfergy) January 31, 2022
Man City have captured Argentinian prospect, Julian Alvarez, from River Plate. The youngster won't be rocking up to Manchester anytime soon as he has been sent back on loan to River!
We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022
⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️
Rangers are closing in on the signing of Aaron Ramsey as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. That looks like a decent move for the Scottish champions!
Rangers are set to sign Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, deal finally in place. Final details to be completed on player side with his agent but it’s almost done. 🔵🏴 #Rangers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022
Buy option for Rangers will be included, as reported earlier. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/62DabIlWSo
Ha! Famous last words on Everton! They have just confirmed that Frank Lampard will manage the side! He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Expect some late action for another midfielder now!
Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7— Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022
Very quiet at Everton so far, who as expected should confirm the appointment of new boss Frank Lampard and the loan signing of Donny van de Beek from Man United. One for my esteemed Everton supporting colleague to cover on the night shift!
Another big name on the move is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is already in Barcelona ahead of a potential move! Although the deal depends on if Barca can move on Ousmane Dembélé.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022
It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. pic.twitter.com/UBc6UJA3a0
Plenty of interest around Arran Ramsey today, the Welsh midfielder is reportedly holed up in a UK airport making a decision on his future. Rangers are reportedly interested in his services.
Burnley have announced the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst with a Jurassic Park inspired video!
January 31, 2022
Our man up north Matt Critchley has some updates on Everton who are on the hunt for a midfielder.
"Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Dele Ali, Ross Barkley even Idrissa Gueye so a whole host of midfielders are attracting interest on loan potentially with a view to a permanent deal."
Lot's of love on the internet for Christen Eriksen on his return to football. Former club Tottenham posted up this heartwarming tweet.
It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZEYqa0ZZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022
More on Denis Zakaria who has arrived in Turin ahead of his medical with Juventus, he looks to sign a deal till 2026 with the Italian giants.
💪 @Deniszakaria8 dropping in at J|Medical 👍 pic.twitter.com/E0GREotYx1— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2022
Newcastle United has been splashing the cash in the transfer window, and that looks to continue today! Expect up to three signings confirmed by the Magpies as per Fabrizio Romano!
Newcastle proposal for Hugo Ekitike: €25m plus add ons and percentage on clause now discussed. Five year contract in place. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022
Matt Targett will undergo his medical as new Newcastle player in the coming hours, waiting for official announcement for Dan Burn. pic.twitter.com/JnmLo8Labg
What about the future of Ousmane Dembélé? The French winger is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barcelona with the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in his services. Certainly, a deal to keep an eye out for in the next few hours!
Keep a close eye on Juventus today, who could have a couple of outgoings in midfield, for now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria is heading to Turin to seal a transfer.
Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria on his way for medical tests and contract signing. Deal set to be announced today for €5m plus €3m add ons to Gladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022
Contract until June 2026 and done deal. Exclusive pic here 📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/A5sYm3AcbE
Our first major deal of the day is a special one! Premier League side Brentford has confirmed the signing of Christen Eriksen on an initial six-month deal! An incredible story for the Danish playmaker, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.
✍️#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/MPr1i8aVa1— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022