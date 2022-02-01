Well, that's it from the beIN SPORTS transfer deadline day blog! Plenty of deals over the line along with the typical last-minute dash to get deal sheets signed! (We are looking at you Barcelona!) you can enjoy our highlights below, and don't forget to keep up with all the latest goings-on from beIN in MENA via our English Twitter account!

That's all from me tonight! I'll leave you in the more than capable hands of my Arsenal supporting colleague to round up all the deadline day deals - will be interested to hear his take on Aubameyang's departure!

How are we feeling about this Barcelona fans? The Blaugrana have got themselves an absolute steal, signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place. #AFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/IZEDCj2Zky — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Everton are leaving it late! However, it looks like they are still going to complete their second signing of deadline day.

Deal Sheet is in, Deli Ali will become Lampard’s second signing at Everton — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 31, 2022

Newcastle complete the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two and a half year contract with the transfer deadline fast approaching. His move follows Matt Targett's deadline day loan move and three additional signings for the Magpies in what has been a busy January for the club's new owners.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two-and-a-half year deal.



Welcome home, Dan! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

Now that is some signing for Bournemouth in the Championship! The Cherries announce Todd Cantwell has joined the club from Norwich City. An astonishing FIVE deadline day signings for Scott Parker's side.

30 MINUTES TO GO! The clock is ticking...

Crystal Palace getting in on the act with a late permanent transfer announcement! The French striker initially joined the Eagles on loan and has impressed in recent weeks as Vieira the club hierarchy opt to make the move permanent.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club ✍️



Delighted to have you permanently, JP! 💥#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2022

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho, however, personal terms still need to be finalised and the player must complete a medical ahead of the deadline...

Ousmane Dembele is going nowhere. Xavi was keen to rid the club's second biggest ever signing with the Frenchman's contract entering its final six months, but to no avail.

Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB



▪️ Man Utd not even interested

▪️ Chelsea never opened talks

▪️ Tottenham never been close

▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap

▪️ No clubs agreement with PSG



Ousmane stays. pic.twitter.com/NOsSp4brJ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Done deal! Rangers confirm the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey:

Still can't quite wrap our heads around this one. The Scottish champions are expected to deliver Aaron Ramsey's official announcement shortly, once again "here we go confirmed".

Official and confirmed. Aaron Ramsey signs as new Rangers player on loan with buy option from Juventus. Deal sealed and completed. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #Rangers #DeadlineDay



Gio van Bronckhorst already had a conversation with Ramsey today afternoon - and now it’s done. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/FdNTVZJKn1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Brest complete the signing of Youcef Belaili on an initial six-month deal! The Algerian winger was a devastating presence on the wing for Qatar SC and Brest will be hoping he can replicate that form in Ligue 1.

🤝 Brest have completed the signing of former Qatar SC winger and Algeria international Youcef Belaïli 🇩🇿#DeadlineDay — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 31, 2022

Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox! Still awaiting an official announcement from Rangers but this will turn plenty of heads, that's for sure.

Aaron Ramsey arrives at Ibrox to complete his move to @RangersFC - more on @SkySportsNews and @ScotlandSky pic.twitter.com/TI0x3vbv8j — Mark Benstead (@markbenstead) January 31, 2022

Medical in progress! Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to Barcelona. Still some details to iron out regarding the contract but the striker's association with Arsenal should soon be at an end.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently undergoing medical tests in Barcelona while board’s working on details of the deal. 🩺🔴 #FCB



Final stages of the negotiation while Arsenal have been guaranteed that “the deal will be completed”. #AFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Dele Alli's medical at Everton is still ongoing... There were reports aplenty that Newcastle were trying to hijack the deal so Toffees supporters will face an anxious wait to see if this one goes through - that is if they actually want the club to sign him. They (we, as it's an Evertonian writing) are a hard bunch to please!

Dele Alli medical with Everton still ongoing. Long one, yes - but no problem. Normal process. I’m told still the same: he’s going to join Everton. 🔵🤝 #EFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

It is being reported that Arsenal are "completely out of the negotiation" and are just allowing Aubameyang to leave! Considering the Gunners paid a hefty £56 million to Borussia Dortmund for the striker back in January 2018, that is some pretty poor business to allow the Gabonese striker to leave on a free.

Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Final stages of the negotiations - and medical now in place. 🚨 #FBC



Arsenal are completely out of the negotiation. They’ve just allowed Aubameyang to leave. pic.twitter.com/X4QAimerCf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

It looks like Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona could be nearing completion! Is this the signing that can help Xavi's side return to the fearsome Barca of old?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona have verbal agreement with Arsenal (subject to contract) to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 6 months + 1 year deal that, if completed, will bring his #AFC career to an end. Medical to take place tonight @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona https://t.co/4wXWdGSNB8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Let's see how this one plays out! Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona are confident of signing Aubameyang from Arsenal while the ball is in Ousmane Dembele's court regarding a move away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Aubameyang: “It seems that we will pull it off [Aubameyang deal]. Ousmane Dembélé? Various solutions have been proposed, the last one depends on whether the player accepts it, it is to go to an English club”, he told Mundo Deportivo”. 🔴 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Everton's deadline day business continues as the Toffees officially confirm Donny Van De Beek has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season. He will undoubtedly receive more opportunities to impress than he has been granted at United!

Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ pic.twitter.com/Aiv8PfFT3Z — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Newcastle are desperate to add a midfielder to their ranks and with the news that Lingard will not be allowed to depart United, the Magpies are reportedly trying to hijack Everton's Dele Alli deal... One to keep an eye on!

🚨 EXCL: Newcastle make dramatic late attempt to pip Everton to Dele Alli signing after losing out on Lingard. #NUFC have enquired to take Dele on loan just as permanent Everton move enters final stages. Unclear if it will succeed @TheAthleticUK #EFC #THFC https://t.co/eRihveYZid — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Tottenham have confirmed the departure of Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the season.

Giovani Lo Celso has joined La Liga side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the season.



Good luck, Gio! 🤝 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

A deadline day deal for Newcastle, who announce the loan deal of Matt Targett until the end of the season.

Speaking after completing his loan move to Newcastle, Matt Targett said: “I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

Eddie Howe added: “We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left."

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

One player that reportedly will NOT be moving during the January transfer window is Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United midfielder had a stunning impact at West Ham during his loan spell but has found opportunities hard to come by for the Red Devils.

🚨 Jesse Lingard has been told by Man Utd he will not be allowed to leave before transfer window shuts. Despite Newcastle & West Ham pushing for #DeadlineDay loan, 29yo will stay at #MUFC + go into the final 6 months of his deal @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #WHUFC https://t.co/KkpEZjuRWZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Valencia's loan proposal for Tottenham's energetic winger Bryan Gil has been accepted, with the Bats announcing the deal via social media. The Spaniard has been unable to solidify his place in the Spurs team and has mainly been used as a substitute in the closing stages.

A deal that suits both parties. Tottenham will hope to see a more experienced wide-man return from a beneficial spell in La Liga.

✍️ OFFICIAL STATEMENT | @11BryanGil



Welcome to VCF, Bryan! — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2022

Ajax's pursuit of Steven Bergwijn looks to be dead in the water. The Dutch giants were hopeful of landing the talented forward on deadline day but a deal that suits both parties appears to be unattainable.

Dele Alli to Everton has been "Here we go confirmed" by Fabrizio Romano and the details of the deal are very interesting indeed... The Toffees will be hoping that their latest acquisition from North London will prove plenty more successful than Alex Iwobi who has failed to set Goodison Park alight.

Everton and Tottenham are now signing contracts for Dele Alli deal. Here we go confirmed 🔵🤝 #EFC



Details: free transfer, €12m after 20 games and bonuses for next years.



It could reach €35/40m but of course depends on Dele/team performances.



📲 More: https://t.co/75Kv13B4Bq pic.twitter.com/hq1sW3XqE9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Some good deadline day business done in Lyon today. Olympique Lyonnais have confirmed the return of their former midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan and a permanent deal for Romain Faivre from Brest on a deal until 2026.

Here is a closer look at the terms surrounding Spurs' acquisition of Kulusevski and the official announcement presented by Tottenham:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Dejan Kulusevski-Spurs deal details ⚪️⤵️ #THFC



▪️ €10m loan fee for one year and half loan;



▪️ Obligation to buy for €35m under certain conditions [UCL/appearences];



▪️ Buy option clause available for €35m.



Potential €35m clause would be paid in five installments. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Tottenham have completed a sensational double swoop for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur! Players Antonio Conte will be wholly familiar with from his affiliation with Italian football... will the duo thrive in the Premier League?

👏 Buena suerte, Rodrigo Bentancur! The Uruguayan midfielder leaves Juventus to join @spursofficial after four and a half years in Turin. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2022

UFFICIALE | Dejan #Kulusevski passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Dejan 🏹 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

Now this has to be one of the shock moves from transfer deadline day once it is officially announced... Genuinely jaw-dropping. The Gers will be hoping Aaron Ramsey will aid in their quest to retain the SPFL title and boost their chances against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

Aaron Ramsey from Juventus to Rangers, done deal and here we go! Agreement on loan with buy option. Ramsey will sign in the coming hours. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝 #Rangers



Rangers will cover part of Ramsey’s salary. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/c4xEiZKcHQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Another done deal in the Serie A, this time for Juventus. The Old Lady have successfully captured the signature of highly-rated Swiss international midfielder Denis Zakaria - confirmed by Borussia Monchengladbach.

✅ Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning.



Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8! 🐎💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/N4NgU6beed — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2022

Evening all! There has been a constant flurry of activity throughout transfer deadline day with a whole host of surprising deals taking place across Europe. Just to continue with the Everton news (my colleague was right, I am delighted the club finally has something of a direction), Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dele Alli to Everton is a done deal, as per the below tweet. Can the Spurs outcast revive his career with the struggling Toffees? Time will tell...

Dele Alli to Everton, done deal and here we go! Full agreement reached with Tottenham, permanent move subject to medical in the next few hours. It’s done. 🔵🤝 #EFC



Frank Lampard wanted Dele after van de Beek - official announcement later today. #THFC pic.twitter.com/05QgWTeSvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

That's me done for the evening, I'll be leaving you in the capable hands of my Everton supporting colleague who will be BUZZING at the news that Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new man in charge.







So a few stories need to be wrapped up as we head into the business end of the window! Jesse Lingard wants out from Man United with West Ham and Newcastle after the England international attacker. No news yet on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his reported switch to Barcelona, whilst Arsenal could be scrambling for a replacement late on! The tweet below sums up the frustrations of Arsenal fans!



Man City have captured Argentinian prospect, Julian Alvarez, from River Plate. The youngster won't be rocking up to Manchester anytime soon as he has been sent back on loan to River!

We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022



Rangers are closing in on the signing of Aaron Ramsey as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. That looks like a decent move for the Scottish champions!



Rangers are set to sign Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, deal finally in place. Final details to be completed on player side with his agent but it’s almost done. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #Rangers



Buy option for Rangers will be included, as reported earlier. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/62DabIlWSo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



Ha! Famous last words on Everton! They have just confirmed that Frank Lampard will manage the side! He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Expect some late action for another midfielder now!



Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7 — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022



Very quiet at Everton so far, who as expected should confirm the appointment of new boss Frank Lampard and the loan signing of Donny van de Beek from Man United. One for my esteemed Everton supporting colleague to cover on the night shift!







Another big name on the move is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is already in Barcelona ahead of a potential move! Although the deal depends on if Barca can move on Ousmane Dembélé.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCB



It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. pic.twitter.com/UBc6UJA3a0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



Plenty of interest around Arran Ramsey today, the Welsh midfielder is reportedly holed up in a UK airport making a decision on his future. Rangers are reportedly interested in his services.







Burnley have announced the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst with a Jurassic Park inspired video!



Our man up north Matt Critchley has some updates on Everton who are on the hunt for a midfielder.



"Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Dele Ali, Ross Barkley even Idrissa Gueye so a whole host of midfielders are attracting interest on loan potentially with a view to a permanent deal."







Lot's of love on the internet for Christen Eriksen on his return to football. Former club Tottenham posted up this heartwarming tweet.

It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZEYqa0ZZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022



More on Denis Zakaria who has arrived in Turin ahead of his medical with Juventus, he looks to sign a deal till 2026 with the Italian giants.





Newcastle United has been splashing the cash in the transfer window, and that looks to continue today! Expect up to three signings confirmed by the Magpies as per Fabrizio Romano!

Newcastle proposal for Hugo Ekitike: €25m plus add ons and percentage on clause now discussed. Five year contract in place. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Matt Targett will undergo his medical as new Newcastle player in the coming hours, waiting for official announcement for Dan Burn. pic.twitter.com/JnmLo8Labg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



What about the future of Ousmane Dembélé? The French winger is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barcelona with the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in his services. Certainly, a deal to keep an eye out for in the next few hours!







Keep a close eye on Juventus today, who could have a couple of outgoings in midfield, for now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria is heading to Turin to seal a transfer.

Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria on his way for medical tests and contract signing. Deal set to be announced today for €5m plus €3m add ons to Gladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Contract until June 2026 and done deal. Exclusive pic here 📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/A5sYm3AcbE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022



Our first major deal of the day is a special one! Premier League side Brentford has confirmed the signing of Christen Eriksen on an initial six-month deal! An incredible story for the Danish playmaker, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.





