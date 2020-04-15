This Day in Sport - Five Star Chelsea Thrash Sorry Spurs

Gareth Messenger

Remember that time a London derby became a demolition derby?

That’s exactly what happened when Chelsea smashed Tottenham 5-1 on 15 April 2012, in a FA Cup semi-final. While Chelsea supporters in attendance at Wembley Stadium left all giddy, bitter Tottenham fans were returning home crying injustice.

This match represented two fascinating stories. Chelsea, a season collapsing at the seams when Andre Villas-Boas was shown the door and replaced by Roberto Di Matteo, were now rejuvenated and fighting on three fronts. Meanwhile, Tottenham’s consistent campaign was now unravelling.

VAR would have had a field day in this game. The big moment came shortly after half-time. Chelsea took the lead through Didier Drogba’s opener before the break, but it is Juan Mata’s strike hat had everybody associated with Tottenham steaming.

Their endeavours in search of an equaliser were horribly undercut by the award of Mata's goal. The Spaniard’s scrambled effort was awarded despite the reality that it been hoisted clear from well in front of the goal-line by Benoît Assou-Ekotto.

Even though Gareth Bale halved the deficit shortly after, London derbies, and especially ones at Wembley in a cup semi-final are usually dictated by momentum. The momentum was always with Chelsea, combined with Tottenham’s recent run of just one win in eight games – it was a recipe for disaster for those in white.

Ramires, Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda added a shiny gloss onto the performance in which Chelsea was far superior than their London rivals.

As for Tottenham, well it wouldn’t be the first time their valiant efforts would be blown apart at the hands of Chelsea. Just a month later, despite finishing fourth in the Premier League table, Tottenham missed out on qualifying for the next season’s Champions League.

Why? Because Chelsea had gone on to win the competition. Unlucky, Spurs.