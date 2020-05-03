Things To Do - May 3

Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

The official name of boxing is not really boxing, it’s pugilism. Pugilism has the following meaning — practice and skills of fighting with fists!

News Update

Serie A side Sassuolo has returned to training! They have become the first Serie A team to announce a resumption of training activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Optional individual sessions will be allowed to take place at the Mapei Football Center from Monday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings.

On This Day

🗓️ On this day in 2005, @LuchoGarcia14 scored the infamous 'ghost goal' as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the UCL semi-finals. 👻⚽



Jose Mourinho was Chelsea's manager that day. Judging by what he said after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona last season, it's still on his mind! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWJyjhhnSM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 3, 2020

The Daily Wrap

Arsene Wenger on Brazil! A must watch!

The A-Z of football with Arsene Wenger 🧑‍🏫



Every day this month, we'll be bringing you Le Professeur's thoughts on a football subject, starting with the letter 'A' through to 'Z'.



Today it's 'B' for Brazil and it involves Pele, Ronaldo Fenômeno and THAT 7-1 defeat! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/95yPYBAowZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 2, 2020

