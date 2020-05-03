English
Things To Do - May 3

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

The official name of boxing is not really boxing, it’s pugilism. Pugilism has the following meaning — practice and skills of fighting with fists!

News Update 

Serie A side Sassuolo has returned to training! They have become the first Serie A team to announce a resumption of training activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Optional individual sessions will be allowed to take place at the Mapei Football Center from Monday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings.

On This Day 

