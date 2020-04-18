Things To Do - April 18

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Roger Federer has won a record-breaking 20 Grand Slam titles, including five consecutive victories at Wimbledon from 2003 to 2007.

News Update

Good news! Premier League clubs are committed to finishing the season!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

This Day in Sport - The House That Babe Ruth Built Opens

Watch This!

Suuu!

'Like father, like son 😂👨‍👦❤️'



This video is guaranteed to put a smile on your face ☺️#beINStayAtHome



🎥 cristiano / Instagram pic.twitter.com/RNQUueYT8e — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 17, 2020

'

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Yesterday, Richard and Andy had their say on Paul Pogba!