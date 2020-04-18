Things To Do - April 18

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.
Did You Know...
Roger Federer has won a record-breaking 20 Grand Slam titles, including five consecutive victories at Wimbledon from 2003 to 2007.
News Update
Good news! Premier League clubs are committed to finishing the season!
The Daily Wrap
Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!
#StayHome stay creative, stay funny 😅@Phil_Coutinho | @andresiniesta8 | @alexdeminaur#beINStayAtHome #beINDailyWrap pic.twitter.com/jofHwqbSsj— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 16, 2020
On This Day...
This Day in Sport - The House That Babe Ruth Built Opens
Watch This!
Suuu!
'Like father, like son 😂👨👦❤️'— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 17, 2020
This video is guaranteed to put a smile on your face ☺️#beINStayAtHome
🎥 cristiano / Instagram pic.twitter.com/RNQUueYT8e
'
Keys & Gray!
Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Yesterday, Richard and Andy had their say on Paul Pogba!