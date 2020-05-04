The Next… Gianluigi Buffon?

Aarran Summers

The final act in the incredible career of Gianluigi Buffon is coming to an end. We take a look at three goalkeepers who could replicate the World Cup winner.

💫 Buffon made his professional debut #OTD in 1995 💫



One of his greatest saves? 🤔#UCL | @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/EOhjUNMRdl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 19, 2019

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is 21 years younger than Buffon and is effectively his successor for the Italian national team. Donnaumma was born two years after Buffon made his international debut.

He began his career with AC Milan in 2015 becoming the second-youngest goalkeeper to make his debut at 16 years and 242 days. He has since become one of the world’s most promising and sought after goalkeepers. Donnarumma also broke Buffon’s international record by becoming the youngest goalkeeper to represent Italy at 17 years and 189 days.

Long considered as Buffon’s successor, Donnarumma has received praise from his idol, Buffon predicting that Donnarumma will have an ‘extraordinary career’. Donnarumma certainly has all the attributes to become a world-class sensation.

Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has raised several eyebrows during his short career so far. His antics during last year’s Carabao Cup Final when he refused to come off, caused consternation on the Chelsea bench and negative press for days after.

It was a rare moment that overshadowed his brilliant start at Stamford Bridge. When compared to Buffon, it was very un-Buffon like. Kepa though has done his talking the pitch since then.

A consistent performer, Kepa, has lightning reflexes and can produce several brilliant saves. His agility draws significant comparisons to that of Buffon. Regarded as the future of Spanish international football, Kepa is currently fighting top spot with Manchester United sensation, David de Gea.

Marc Andre ter Stegen

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Marc Andre ter Stegen is a class above the rest. An established goalkeeper with Barcelona, ter Stegen possesses world-class fundamental goalkeeping skills.

Where Buffon changed games, ter Stegen can do the same. Although the German goalkeeper functions more as a sweeper-keeper, his agility and shot-stopping skills are of the same standard as Buffon’s.

Excellent at one-one-ones, ter Stegen has tremendous attributes for a truly iconic goalkeeper of his time. Unfortunately for ter Stegen, he continues his battle with Manuel Neuer as Germany’s number one; a nation blessed with extraordinary goalkeeping talents.