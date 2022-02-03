The European Club Association convenes to discuss critical topics and policy decisions

The European Club Association (ECA) – representing 240+ football clubs of Europe – convened yesterday (2 February, 2022) at the Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern München, to discuss various critical topics and policy decisions ahead of an important month ahead in the administration of European football.

The meeting was chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as Chairman of ECA. Also present were Vice-Chairman of the ECA – representing European clubs both big and small:

Oliver Kahn - Bayern Munich

Edwin van der Sar - Ajax

Dariusz Mioduski - Legia Warszawa

Aki Riihilahti - HJK Helsinki

Charlie Marshall - CEO of ECA



The Executive Committee discussed a range of policy decisions that will soon be shaping European football, including:

New financial fair play (FFP) rules which are being devised by and in collaboration with UEFA

Emergency funding and financing for European clubs to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

A new commercial strategy and marketing agency for European club competitions

The new format of the UEFA Champions League post-2024 – in its expanded format

The international match calendar – where ECA has been steadfast in its opposition to FIFA’s two year World Cup plans, which FIFA is now seemingly dropping

ECA’s joint venture and strong relationship with UEFA

ECA has become one of the most influential bodies in world football today, having fought off the launch of the breakaway European Super League last April – with the project failing in 3 days following the fierce opposition to the project by PSG Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The ECA will hold its prestigious annual General Assembly on 28 and 29 March in Vienna, Austria – where all the club chairpersons of European top tier football will meet and hear from Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as the world of football starts turning its attention to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

