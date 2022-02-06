Senegal vs Egypt - How to Watch Online, Live Streaming Information, Team News, AFCON 2021 Final, Predicted Teams

Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are rivals on Sunday as the two leading lights of their respective nations take on each other in the final of the African Cup of Nations. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.



Having lost in the final of the 2019 edition, Senegal is out for revenge with the Lions of Teranga looking to lift the continental crown for the first time in their history. After a slow start in the group stages which included a 1-0 win and two goalless draws, Senegal have seemingly peaked at the right time with the side looking impressive in their 3-1 semi-final win over Burkina Faso.

Senegal are currently on a 12 game undefeated streak in competitive games and seem well placed to win a first ever AFCON title. A good balance of attack and defence has been central to this impressive run scoring 24 goals and conceding just six so far.



In team news, Aliou Cisse is likely to field the same side that got the better of Burkina Faso in the semi-final. Sadio Mane is almost certain to start and has lead the way in terms of goals and assists for his side. Cheikhou Kouyaté and Idrissa Gueye will continue their rock-solid partnership in midfield, whilst Watford attacker Ismaïla Sarr should start from the bench.



Senegal Predicted Team

E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia



As for Egypt, they are eyeing a record-extending eighth AFCON title, although the North African giants will be without head coach Carlos Queiroz on the sidelines as the Portuguese coach was sent off in the nervy semi-final penalty win over hosts Cameroon.

The Pharaohs endured a very shaky start to the tournament, running out 1-0 losers to Nigeria in their opening group stage contest. However two 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan ensured second place in Group D. It meant, in theory, that Egypt was handed a harder path to the final, and so far the side has risen to the challenge, winning in a typically gritty defensive style which is preferred by Quieroz.

After no goals in 120 minutes against the Ivory Coast, Egypt prevailed on penalties whilst Aston Villa attacker Trézéguet scored the vital extra-time winner to knock out rivals Morocco in the quarter-finals. The Egyptians then shocked the hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties to secure their spot in the final.

With four clean sheets and just two conceded, it’s safe to say that Egypt has got it right defensively. They will now be hoping that Mo Salah can deliver a moment of magic in the final and claim yet another AFCON title.



In team news defender Ahmed Hegazi is a major doubt after missing the semi-final against Cameroon and expect Mahmoud Hamdi to continue in the side. Mohamed Salah has unsurprisingly led the way with goals and assists for Egypt and will almost certainly start. Arsenal man Mohamed Elneny will continue his role in central midfield.

Egypt Predicted Team

Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Senegal square off against Egypt in the AFCON final.


