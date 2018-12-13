Santos turn to ex-Argentina boss Sampaoli

Former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has agreed to become head coach of Campeonato Brasileiro giants Santos.

No other details have been confirmed at this stage, aside from the fact Sampaoli has accepted a proposal to lead Santos in the 2019 season.

A contract is set to be signed this weekend, when the final terms of the 58-year-old's first post since leading Argentina at the 2018 World Cup will be finalised.

Sampaoli masterminded Chile's 2015 Copa America triumph, leading to links with Premier League club Chelsea.

He took charge at Sevilla and an impressive 2015-16 in LaLiga led to his appointment to lead his country.

A Lionel Messi hat-trick in the final CONMEBOL qualifier against Ecuador ended Argentina's fears that they would fail to qualify for the World Cup, but Sampaoli presided over a below-par campaign in Russia that ended with a 4-3 defeat to eventual winners in the last 16.

Santos will be Sampaoli's first club job in South America since he led Universidad de Chile to three League titles between 2010 and 2012, along with the Copa Sudamericana in 2011.

Reports last month linked Sampaoli with a return to the Chile post, along with the role vacated by his Argentina predecessor Gerardo Martino at MLS Cup winners Atlanta United.

In 2018, Santos finished the Serie A season in 10th place, meaning they missed out on place in the Copa Libertadores and will compete in the Sudamericana next season.