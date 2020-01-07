Sadio Mane Confirmed as 2019 CAF Player of the Year

Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane has been announced as the 2019 CAF Player of the year for the first time at a ceremony in Cairo Egypt.

Mane had a standout 2019 for Liverpool, playing a significant role in the Reds going all the way to lift the Champions League. Whilst in the league, the Senegalese winger scored 22 goals earning him a share of the golden boot with fellow African strikers Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With Senegal, Mane guided The Lions of Teranga all the way to the final of the African Cup of Nations before losing 1-0 to Algeria. Mane scored two goals in the competition and was named in the team of the tournament.

The 27-year old is continuing his good form with Liverpool, and currently has scored 11 goals and registered 6 assists for the league leaders in 19 games so far this season. This is the first CAF player of the year award for Mane, who had finished second in the last two years behind Liverpool team mate Mohamed Salah.