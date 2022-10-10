Qatar Sports Investments acquires minority stake in Sporting Clube de Braga

Qatar Sports Investments, the investment group behind several world-leading sports brands and businesses, has announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Olivedesportos, SGPS, S.A. regarding the acquisition by QSI of 21.67% of the share capital in Sporting Clube de Braga - Futebol, S.A.D (“SC Braga”), one of the leading football clubs in Portugal.

The execution of the share purchase agreement has been disclosed to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários “CMVM”) and to the market. Closing of the acquisition of the shares in SC Braga by QSI will take place in the next few months, subject to certain closing conditions.

Dating back to its establishment in 1921, Sporting Clube de Braga has a proud history and heritage in Portugal, with its men’s and women’s team competing in the top tier of Portuguese football. The men’s team has competed in Primeira Liga since 1975, regularly finishing in the top 4 and currently placed 3rd, while the club’s youth academy has also developed into one of the leading in Portugal.

Qatar Sports Investments is one of the foremost groups in world sport, most famous for its custodianship of Paris Saint-Germain F.C., but also renowned for its creation of the world-leading professional padel circuit, Premier Padel, together with its investment in other sports assets.

During the period of QSI’s ownership of Paris Saint-Germain, the club has developed from a €70 million-valued local French football club into a multi-billion dollar global multi-sports club, with best-in-class professional teams in men’s, women’s and youth football, handball, judo and e-sports; while independently being a leading lifestyle brand and one of the most digitally connected and followed businesses in world sport & entertainment.

