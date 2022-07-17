PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour

Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad landed in Japan Sunday for a three-game tour against local teams, with new manager Christophe Galtier hoping to make a strong start with the French giants.

PSG, featuring attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, will take on J-League sides Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka during their 10-day stay in Japan.

Galthier will lead PSG for the first time since arriving from Nice to take over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, and the 55-year-old is eager to get started.

"We have three games against very good opposition," Galthier said at a Tokyo press conference in front of around 100 reporters.

"Japanese football is at a very high level, with players with good technique and speed. I hope these matches will be good preparation for the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv."

PSG have brought a squad of 25 players to Japan, and they touched down at Tokyo's Haneda airport shortly before midday.

The team are scheduled to hold football clinics and open a new academy during their time in Japan.

Their first game will be on Wednesday at Tokyo's National Stadium against reigning J-League champions Kawasaki.

Messi said Japanese football had "taken some big steps forward".

"They're very organised and competitive," said the Argentine star.

"They have become much more physically competitive."