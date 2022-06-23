العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Football

Okan Buruk appointed Galatasaray coach

The 48-year-old was capped 56 times for Turkey and played for the club for 12 seasons.

Reuters

Ex-Turkey midfielder Okan Buruk has been appointed coach of his former club Galatasaray on a two-year deal, the Istanbul side announced on Thursday.

After the departure of Fatih Terim in January Spaniard Domenec Torrent, a former assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, was unable to improve the team's results.

The club slumped to 13th in the league, an historic low for the record 22-time Turkish league champions.

The 48-year-old was capped 56 times for Turkey and played for the club for 12 seasons, winning the UEFA Cup with them in 2000.

"Welcome home!" Galatasaray said in a statement.

As a coach Buruk led Istanbul Basaksehir to their first ever Turkish league title in 2020.

 

galatasaray
Previous Medical staff to be tried for Maradona death
Read
Medical staff to be tried for Maradona death
Next Top-scorer Nkunku extends with RB Leipzig until 20
Read
Top-scorer Nkunku extends with RB Leipzig until 2026
-

Latest Stories

>