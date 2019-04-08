English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Football

Neymar visits Pele in hospital

Neymar visits Pele in hospital

Twitter (@neymarjr)

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a bedside visit to Pele in hospital as the former Brazil star continues his recovery from a urinary tract infection.

Pele fell ill following a sponsor event in Paris last week, at which he appeared alongside Kylian Mbappe, but said he was feeling "much better" after being given a course of antibiotics.

The 78-year-old is unlikely to be discharged until the infection has fully cleared up and he had a famous visitor when Neymar stopped by on Monday.

The pair smiled as they posed for a photo that was uploaded to social media.

Neymar is himself undergoing rehabilitation from a metatarsal injury and recently returned to PSG training.

 

Previous Messi and Ronaldo 'not as outstanding' as they wer
Read
Messi and Ronaldo 'not as outstanding' as they were, says Hitzfeld
Next

Latest Stories