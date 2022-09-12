Motta confirmed as new Bologna coach

Former Italian international Thiago Motta is the new coach of Bologna following the sacking of Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, Bologna said that Motta had "signed a deal with the club lasting until 30 June 2024".

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci had said on Saturday that Motta -- who won the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble as a player with Inter Milan in 2010 -- would be Bologna's new coach.

Brazil-born Motta guided modest Spezia to 16th spot last season but left by mutual consent in June.

Mihajlovic was dismissed on Tuesday after Bologna failed to win any of their first five matches in Serie A this season.

The 53-year-old Serbian had been Bologna coach since January 2019 but was diagnosed with leukemia just before the 2019-20 season and has been in and out of hospital since to undergo treatment and avoid the risk of a relapse.

