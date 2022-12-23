Man City to face Southampton in League Cup last eight

Manchester City will continue their bid for a seventh English League Cup in 10 years with a quarter-final away to Premier League rivals Southampton.

City beat Cup-holders Liverpool 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in what was the first competitive match for the two English football giants since the World Cup break.

Soon afterwards the Premier League champions were drawn away to top-flight strugglers Southampton for a tie at St Mary's in the week commencing January 9.

Meanwhile, fans of third-tier Charlton can look forward to a trip to the 'Theatre of Dreams', with their reward for knocking out Brighton in a penalty shoot-out a last-eight clash away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Charlton are the last non-Premier League team left in this season's League Cup and the scale of the task confronting the London club can be gauged from the fact United are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder.

Four-time League Cup winners Nottingham Forest will be at home to Wolves, who have themselves lifted the trophy twice, in a Midlands derby.

The last quarter-final tie sees Newcastle, riding high in the Premier League, welcoming three-time League Cup winners Leicester to St James' Park.

All four ties will be played in the week commencing January 9.

League Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United v Charlton

Southampton v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Newcastle v Leicester

