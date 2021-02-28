Leipzig 'dreaming' of winning Bundesliga title, says Poulsen

Yussuf Poulsen said RB Leipzig are dreaming of winning the Bundesliga title after their dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Monchengladbach led 2-0 after 20 minutes on Saturday, but Leipzig fought back with three second-half goals – including a 93rd-minute winner from Alexander Sorloth.

For the first time in their Bundesliga history, Leipzig won a match after trailing by two goals.

The result keeps Leipzig two points behind leaders Bayern Munich after the defending champions routed Cologne 5-1 on Saturday.

Leipzig, who finished third in their past two Bundesliga campaigns and were runners-up in 2016-17, have now won five league games in a row to mount significant pressure on Bayern.

"Everybody dreams of the title, especially when you have been at the top of the Bundesliga in the last four seasons," said Poulsen, who has been at Leipzig since 2013.

"Of course everybody is thinking about it but we know there's still a third of the season left."

Leipzig's title challenge has gained momentum, with Bayern dropping points in consecutive games after returning from their triumphant Club World Cup campaign in Qatar.

However, Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig were staring down the barrel of a defeat which would have significantly dented those title aspirations.

Poulsen was among the second-half goalscorers as Leipzig turned it around, with half-time substitute Sorloth making a major contribution.

"We delivered a top performance and deserved to win," Poulsen said.

"After a game like that, confidence is high and puts a spring in your step."