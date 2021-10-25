Inter CEO Marotta: No PIF talks for Nerazzurri takeover

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said there is "absolutely nothing" in reports claiming talks between the Serie A champions and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding a potential takeover.

Suning's ownership of Inter remains in doubt, despite the sales of star pair Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, as the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues.

PIF completed a takeover of Premier League side Newcastle United, though they were linked with Inter prior and they reportedly remain interested in the Nerazzurri.

Marotta, however, dismissed the possibility of Suning seeking a sale in the immediate future.

"I am not a shareholder, but in the past few days I have spoken with the president and he has given reassurances on his continuing on," Marotta told DAZN prior to Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus.

"There are absolutely nothing concrete to do with that fund, as far as the question of ownership.

"I limit myself to managing the club with my colleagues, we try to do it in the best way."