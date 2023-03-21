Haaland out of Norway squad with groin injury

Erling Haaland will return to Manchester City for a follow-up check on a groin injury after pulling out of Norway's squad for their first two Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures.

The superstar striker scored a hat-trick as City beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend, which followed a five-goal haul in a 7-0 Champions League drubbing of RB Leipzig.

Haaland joined up with his Norway team-mates as they prepare to face Spain and Georgia but will not play in either of those fixtures.

Team doctor Ola Sand told the Norwegian Football Federation's website: "We hoped that this would carry over to Saturday but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia.

"It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club."

Norway boss Stale Solbakken added: "Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team.

"Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches."

City will hope the injury is not serious ahead of a busy period following the international break, starting with a crunch Premier League clash at home to Liverpool on April 1 as Pep Guardiola's side aim to bridge the eight-point gap to leaders Arsenal.

A trip to Southampton then precedes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Bayern Munich on April 11.

Haaland has scored 42 goals in just 37 appearances during a prolific first season at the Etihad Stadium.