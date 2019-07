Bruno Genesio has replaced Roger Schmidt as head coach of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan after leaving Lyon at the end of last season.

The Frenchman has signed a short-term contract until the CSL season ends in December.

Genesio parted ways with Lyon after guiding the club to the Champions League knockout rounds and third spot in Ligue 1 last season.

Eight-cap Brazil international Fernando has also moved to Beijing following three seasons with Spartak Moscow.