Football Rivalries - The East Anglian Derby

Aarran Summers

The East Anglian derby is for the pride of Anglia. It is those three little words that mean so much for Norwich and Ipswich supporters. Forget El Clasico and the Merseyside derby; the East Anglian derby is extraordinarily tribal. It is difficult for outsiders to understand why this rivalry is so heated.

Forty-three miles separate the two football clubs, and it is a rivalry deeply rooted between the only two professional clubs in Norfolk and Suffolk. It is a contest that forms antagonistic work banter and can create the destruction of friendships and even on the odd occasion families too.

Norwich and Ipswich are like brothers, who have a hate-hate relationship. Jealousy runs deep in the blood. There is a substantial back story of resentment that simmers continuously and boils on derby day.

Ipswich were once the greatest team in England – not just East Anglia. First Division champions in 1962, FA Cup winners in 1978 and victors in the 1981 UEFA Cup; it was a prosperous period led by two of England’s most exceptional managers’. They included the late World Cup-winning manager, Sir Alf Ramsey, and the highly successful, Sir Bobby Robson. Ipswich were the darlings of European football.

Norwich though was the forgotten little brother – with two League Cup titles to their name and a succession of second and third division titles. The distance between the clubs in competitive terms was staggering. It fuelled the atmosphere. It angered many.

In 2000, Ipswich was promoted to the Premier League, finished fifth in their return and secured European football in the process. It was a dark moment for Norfolk football; a county could not bear to witness Town’s high dominance come to the fray once again. However, it was the last time that Ipswich stepped foot in England’s premier competition.

The last twenty years have seen a complete shift. The pendulum has now swung to the Canaries. In 2004, Norwich were promoted but soon joined Ipswich once again the following season. Three years later, Town fans waved banknotes at Carrow Road ahead of the takeover by Marcus Evans; the City faithful never forgot that.

Norwich was relegated to the third tier in 2011 but returned as champions. Former player, Paul Lambert, was in charge of the team. Ironically, he is now the manager at Ipswich.

A Championship playoff semi-final in 2015 was the last derby of any substance to take place. The teams were three games away from securing multi-millions of prize money for promotion to the Premier League. It would set up either club for many years. Norwich won over the two legs and would go up after beating Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Slapstick banter was also in order when the following season, Norwich fans sarcastically applauded in the 16th minute to mock the number of consecutive years Town had played in the Championship.

The rivalry turned further when Ipswich was themselves relegated to League One – under Lambert. The manager applauded by Norwich fans for being a true Canary fan all along.

Two leagues now separate the two clubs once again. The phrase mind the gap has now become mind the even bigger gap. As Norwich fight relegation this season, Ipswich are struggling to reach the playoffs after a great start. One could argue we will not see an East Anglian Derby for some time. The region is yellow and green, for now.