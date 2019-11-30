Football: Euro 2020 seedings and groups

Here AFP Sport lists the seedings and the draw as we know it so far, done so that qualified host nations are guaranteed to play games at home.

Seedings

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain, Ukraine

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, Russia

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, plus the four play-off winners

- Seedings are based on performances in qualifying

- Play-offs are split into four separate paths and will be played in March, with the winner from each path qualifying for the finals

Path A: Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway, Serbia, Scotland, Israel

Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia, Kosovo



Group line-up so far

Group A: Italy (home games in Rome), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Wales or Finland

Group B: Belgium, Russia (Saint Petersburg), Denmark (Copenhagen), Finland or Wales

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands (Amsterdam), Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off path D or Romania should they qualify (home games in Bucharest)

Group D: England (London), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path C

Group E: Spain (Bilbao), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path B

Group F: Germany (Munich), Pot 2 team, Pot 3 team, Winner of play-off Path A or Path D (if Romania win Path A)

- Play-off paths have been allocated groups to ensure host nations will play at home should they qualify

- Ukraine, from Pot 1, have been placed in Group C to ensure they are kept apart from Russia for diplomatic and security reasons, so Belgium automatically go into Group B.

