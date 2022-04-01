FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Mascot Unveiled April 1, 2022 18:08 The new mascot for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ has just been unveiled reuters La’eeb has been revealed as Qatar’s FIFA World Cup™ mascot. football 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ Previous FIFA confirm date for second phase of World Cup Ti Read Next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - LIVE! How to Wat Read Latest Stories April 1, 2022 18:30 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - LIVE! April 1, 2022 18:08 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Mascot Unveiled April 1, 2022 14:39 FIFA confirm date for second phase of ticket sales April 1, 2022 13:10 Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal till 2026 April 1, 2022 13:00 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - How to Watch March 31, 2022 23:31 Lyon set up PSG Champions League showdown March 31, 2022 17:27 Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup March 31, 2022 16:56 Premier League to introduce five subs March 31, 2022 09:00 Man Utd to play Palace in Melbourne March 31, 2022 08:03 Mexico, USA clinch World Cup places Latest Stories April 1, 2022 18:30 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - LIVE! April 1, 2022 18:08 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Mascot Unveiled April 1, 2022 14:39 FIFA confirm date for second phase of ticket sales April 1, 2022 13:10 Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal till 2026 April 1, 2022 13:00 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - How to Watch March 31, 2022 23:31 Lyon set up PSG Champions League showdown March 31, 2022 17:27 Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup March 31, 2022 16:56 Premier League to introduce five subs March 31, 2022 09:00 Man Utd to play Palace in Melbourne March 31, 2022 08:03 Mexico, USA clinch World Cup places