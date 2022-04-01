العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - LIVE! How to Watch, What time is the draw? Which teams have qualified, Draw format, Qatar 2022 stadiums

Keep up with all the action from Doha as we discover the draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

reuters

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - WATCH NOW!

Three sides have yet to confirm their place in Qatar, and seven nations are still in the mix! A closer look at the intercontinental playoffs! 
 


Plenty of big names have been floating about Doha this week, including World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas, we caught up with the former Real Madrid man at the launch of the new ball for the World Cup. 
 

 


Good afternoon everyone! Here we go then, time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw! We are set to reach a major milestone on the journey to the first-ever World Cup in the Arab world. Except, pomp ceromany and some balls being pulled from various pots! Anyway, join me for the highs and lows on the Live blog. 

 

FIFA confirm date for second phase of World Cup Tickets
