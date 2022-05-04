FIFA confirm venue for intercontinental play-off matches

FIFA has confirmed that the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has been selected as the venue for the intercontinental play-offs which will determine the final two nations heading to Qatar 2022.



The first game on the 13th of June will see the winner of the Asian playoff between Australia and the UAE take on Peru, the side which finished fifth in CONMEBOL qualifiers.



Whilst a day later, Costa Rica will play OFC winners New Zealand with a place at the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East on the line.



The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has previously hosted several contests during the recent FIFA Arab Cup, whilst six games of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ will take place at the 50,000 seater venue.