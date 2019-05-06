Felix Sanchez extends contract as Qatar coach until 2022

The Qatar football association has extended the contract of the national team coach Felix Sanchez until the 2022 Qatar World cup.

Spaniard Sanchez, who led Qatar to win the Asian Cup for the first time in their history earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates, has been in his position since July 2017.

The Qatar football federation has released the announcement in an official statement on Monday.

Sanchez, 43, who has spent much of his coaching career in Qatar at the Aspire Academy, has previously led the Youth team, Under-19 to the Asian glory for the first time as well in 2014 in Myanmar and he has a long-standing relationship with the majority of the current first squad.

