Farke appointed coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach



Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has been named as coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach on a deal that runs until 2025, the Bundesliga club announced on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Farke replaces Adi Huetter, who left the club on the final day of the season after Gladbach finished 10th in the table.

"In Daniel Farke, we have been able to sign a coach that fits perfectly to the path that we want to go down as a club," said sporting director Roland Virkus.

"We are looking forward to tackling the challenges that lie ahead of us, together with him."

Farke was sacked by Norwich in November after four-and-a-half years in charge at Carrow Road, having twice led the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League.

He was appointed by Russian side Krasnodar in January but left the club without coaching a game following the invasion of Ukraine.